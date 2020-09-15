Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Short Interest Down 23.2% in August

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $35.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $848.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Brenda Snell sold 10,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 40,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $1,319,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 918,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,309,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 14.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 3.7% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 3.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 61,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

