Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Short Interest Down 23.2% in August

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
A number of research firms have recently commented on DAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.
Shares of DAR stock opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $35.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Brenda Snell sold 10,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 40,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $1,319,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 918,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,309,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 14.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 3.7% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 3.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 61,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter.
Darling Ingredients Company Profile
Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.
Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.