Short Interest in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Decreases By 23.0%

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 521,800 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the August 15th total of 677,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 274,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NDSN opened at $195.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. Nordson has a twelve month low of $96.46 and a twelve month high of $208.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.36 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nordson will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 26.58%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in Nordson by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,583,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,895,000 after acquiring an additional 15,415 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nordson by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,495,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,024,000 after acquiring an additional 512,430 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Nordson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 998,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,885,000 after acquiring an additional 25,618 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 992,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,796,000 after acquiring an additional 127,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 809,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,664,000 after acquiring an additional 438,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

