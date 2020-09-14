Verition Fund Management LLC Has $334,000 Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 117.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 1,236.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Comerica by 37.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 227.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMA opened at $39.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.81. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $73.43.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.17 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 34.83%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Comerica from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comerica from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Comerica from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

