Sontag Advisory LLC Sells 4,962 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sontag Advisory LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 59.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,367 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,962 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.6% of Sontag Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 33.4% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 13.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,250,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 188.5% in the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 61.8% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,116.22 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,560.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,222.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,581.79.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,291.50.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

