Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

CFM Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,694 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.9% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 88.8% in the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 354,574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $691,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $860,794,000 after acquiring an additional 30,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,116.22 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,222.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,581.79. The company has a market cap of $1,560.88 billion, a PE ratio of 119.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,291.50.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.