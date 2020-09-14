Fmr LLC Cuts Position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109,072 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.28% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock worth $62,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the first quarter valued at $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the first quarter worth about $50,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 410.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $980,605.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,954.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $544,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,924 shares of company stock valued at $19,367,416 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

WWD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $82.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $129.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.32.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.60 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.0813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

