Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 90,279 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 72.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,429 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 90,279 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.06% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,771,000 after buying an additional 387,575 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,225,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,554,000 after purchasing an additional 363,015 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,595,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,042,000 after purchasing an additional 94,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,507,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,344,000 after purchasing an additional 36,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 825,985 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,386,000 after purchasing an additional 142,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.56.

JAZZ stock opened at $136.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.39. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $154.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.60.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $562.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.01%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $67,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,418,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,863 shares of company stock valued at $503,644 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

