Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Riverpark Capital Management LLC

Riverpark Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,290 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 4.9% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $294,639,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after buying an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,116.22 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1,560.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,222.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2,581.79.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $3,928,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,068,679.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,291.50.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

