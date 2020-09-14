Holocene Advisors LP Makes New $265,000 Investment in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 23.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 15.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $177.74 on Monday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.58 and a 12 month high of $236.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.74. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $254.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVCO. BidaskClub downgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Cavco Industries in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Cavco Industries from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cavco Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

