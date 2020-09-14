Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.4% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 88.8% in the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 354,574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $691,320,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $860,794,000 after purchasing an additional 30,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,291.50.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,116.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,222.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2,581.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1,560.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.