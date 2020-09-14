Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes $1.85 Million Position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. FMR LLC grew its position in Roku by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,956,000 after acquiring an additional 788,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Roku by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,151,000 after acquiring an additional 741,898 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Roku by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,319,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,306,000 after acquiring an additional 414,836 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Roku by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 823,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,072,000 after acquiring an additional 406,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,636,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $155.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.18 and a beta of 1.85. Roku Inc has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $185.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.56.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.41, for a total value of $6,314,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $12,188,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,188,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 439,997 shares of company stock valued at $70,234,909. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Roku from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Roku from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Roku in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.22.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.