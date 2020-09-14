Fmr LLC Purchases 689,675 Shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Fmr LLC raised its position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 245.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 971,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689,675 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.08% of Sony worth $67,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Sony by 252.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 748,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,281,000 after acquiring an additional 536,237 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sony during the second quarter worth about $30,772,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sony by 5,797.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 432,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,583,000 after acquiring an additional 424,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sony by 14.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,582,000 after acquiring an additional 402,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sony by 3,265.9% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 336,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,455,000 after acquiring an additional 326,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNE opened at $77.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.34. Sony Corp has a one year low of $50.94 and a one year high of $84.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.30. Sony had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $18.31 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sony Corp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sony in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Sony from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sony presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

