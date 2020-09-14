TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,880 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,880 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Comerica by 482.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,468 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Comerica by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Comerica by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 124,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 83,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 99,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 23,669 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Comerica from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $39.62 on Monday. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average of $37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. Comerica had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

