Bank of America Corp DE Sells 438,263 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,721,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 438,263 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.90% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $65,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,513,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,888,000 after purchasing an additional 352,462 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $150,106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,195,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,545,000 after acquiring an additional 54,654 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,973,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,684,000 after purchasing an additional 252,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,808,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,694,000 after purchasing an additional 414,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on VNO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

VNO stock opened at $33.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.02. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $68.68.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $343.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.26 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 60.74%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

