Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Position Trimmed by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 937,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 273,972 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.69% of Eastman Chemical worth $65,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,524,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,121,000 after buying an additional 531,777 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 32.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,658,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,301,000 after buying an additional 2,139,890 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 12.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,304,000 after buying an additional 344,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,201,000 after buying an additional 44,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,014,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,840,000 after buying an additional 45,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $80.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $83.99.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EMN shares. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.41.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

