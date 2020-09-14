Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.45% of Cooper Companies worth $68,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,785,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,641,047,000 after purchasing an additional 111,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,132,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 585,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $166,175,000 after acquiring an additional 90,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,905 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $154,841,000 after acquiring an additional 153,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $326.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.89. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $365.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $303.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $578.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.11 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $278.23 per share, for a total transaction of $278,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,527,068.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield purchased 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $280.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $335.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.31.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

