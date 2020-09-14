Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2,505.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $98.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $101.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Wolfe Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $49,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $250,808.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,060.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,376 shares of company stock worth $3,276,535. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.