Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 163,449 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.74% of Avery Dennison worth $70,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,699,000 after acquiring an additional 827,550 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,633,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,271,000 after purchasing an additional 586,042 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 20.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,461,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,888,000 after purchasing an additional 414,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,469,000 after buying an additional 154,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 494,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,416,000 after buying an additional 130,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In other news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $723,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.82.

AVY opened at $119.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.13. Avery Dennison Corp has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $141.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.