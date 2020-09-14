992 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 992 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,000. Amazon.com comprises 0.8% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Amazon.com by 22.7% during the second quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 64,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $178,107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 596 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 29.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 96.3% during the second quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 8.0% during the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $964,628.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,338,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,116.22 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,222.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2,581.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1,560.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.81, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,291.50.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

