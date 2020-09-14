Kroger (NYSE:KR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Kroger (NYSE:KR) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.20-3.30 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.20-3 EPS.

Kroger stock opened at $34.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kroger has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $37.22. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. ValuEngine raised Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 35,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 217,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $2,729,630.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,026,467.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,797 shares of company stock worth $8,632,086. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

