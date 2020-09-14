Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-3 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.89. Kroger also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.20-3.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities lowered shares of Kroger from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Kroger stock opened at $34.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.93. Kroger has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other Kroger news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $32,882.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,797 shares of company stock worth $8,632,086 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

