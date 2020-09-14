Bamco Inc. NY Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $193,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $2,737,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 22.7% in the second quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 64,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $178,107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 596 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 29.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 96.3% in the second quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,116.22 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,560.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.81, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,222.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,581.79.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,291.50.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

