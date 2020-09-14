Bamco Inc. NY Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $193,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $2,737,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 22.7% in the second quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 64,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $178,107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 596 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 29.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 96.3% in the second quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,116.22 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,560.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.81, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,222.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,581.79.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,291.50.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Portolan Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Portolan Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
992 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. Acquired by Redwood Investment Management LLC
992 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. Acquired by Redwood Investment Management LLC
Kroger Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS
Kroger Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS
Kroger Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance
Kroger Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance
Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Buys 292 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Buys 292 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Marietta Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Marietta Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report