Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,667 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,123 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRH Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the second quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $275,606,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,291.50.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,116.22 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,560.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,222.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,581.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

