RiverPark Advisors LLC Has $15.33 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.8% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,291.50.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,116.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,560.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.81, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,222.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,581.79.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

