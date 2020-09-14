TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 121,366 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 121,366 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 223.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 23.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

FLIR Systems stock opened at $34.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.78. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $59.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.45.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

FLIR has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.