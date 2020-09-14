Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 708,055 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 85.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,529 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 708,055 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 30.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,413 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,138,691 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $182,989,000 after purchasing an additional 77,258 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.4% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 12,820 shares of the airline’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $38.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.77. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 97.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

LUV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.