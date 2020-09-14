1,509 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $234,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 181.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,245,000 after purchasing an additional 58,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.56.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $237.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.34. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.12 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $186.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $2,577,353.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,260,891.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $315,575.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,537,936.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,888 shares of company stock valued at $29,690,615. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

