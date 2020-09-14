Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 17,704 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,704 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1,262.3% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,976,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,622,000 after buying an additional 4,611,309 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,646,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 619.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,887,000 after buying an additional 1,631,390 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,620,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,768,000 after buying an additional 853,964 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,646,000 after buying an additional 541,061 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $14.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

