Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yeti in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yeti during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,414,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Yeti by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yeti by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,789,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yeti by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Yeti from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Yeti from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Yeti from $31.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Yeti from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

In other Yeti news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 23,867 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $1,186,189.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,334. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,634 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,504. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $48.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Yeti Holdings Inc has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $55.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.76.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Yeti had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

