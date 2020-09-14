SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,814,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 542,154 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $64,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FEZ. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $402,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 507,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,967,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2,390.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,371,000 after buying an additional 727,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 89.7% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of FEZ opened at $38.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average of $34.09. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $41.27.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.