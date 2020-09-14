Bank of America Corp DE Has $61.54 Million Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,273,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 222,837 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.62% of Medical Properties Trust worth $61,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,385,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 308,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 37,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 119,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 14,012 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.12.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 156,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $2,912,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,229,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,062,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $95,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 220,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,869.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 599,069 shares of company stock worth $11,362,383 in the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MPW stock opened at $18.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average is $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.50. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $291.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.89 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 38.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

