Bank of America Corp DE Has $65.79 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,313,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,011,596 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.43% of Discover Financial Services worth $65,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 455.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 24,068 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 34.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 23,595 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,026,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,293,000 after buying an additional 107,965 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock opened at $54.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.51 and its 200-day moving average is $47.87. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $87.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $94,521.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

