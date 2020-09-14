Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) will announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. CONMED posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CONMED.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $157.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNMD shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CONMED from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CONMED currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $86.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 91.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. CONMED has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $116.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Jonas sold 4,349 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $359,488.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 4,200 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $360,696.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CONMED by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,025,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after acquiring an additional 87,952 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in CONMED during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in CONMED during the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 340,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,486,000 after acquiring an additional 33,775 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CONMED by 13.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,726,000 after buying an additional 35,422 shares during the last quarter.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

