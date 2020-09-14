Bank of America Corp DE Buys 90,333 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,333 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.64% of Cognex worth $66,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cognex during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Cognex in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 1,192.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $62.21 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $71.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.29 and its 200 day moving average is $56.16.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). Cognex had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 7,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $498,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $6,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,522 shares of company stock valued at $32,446,379 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CGNX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

