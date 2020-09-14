Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,263,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,473 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.82% of Houlihan Lokey worth $70,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 10.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,226,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,545,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,886,000 after purchasing an additional 585,827 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

HLI stock opened at $57.45 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $211.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.98 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

HLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Houlihan Lokey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $550,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 17,704 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding
Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 17,704 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding
Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Yeti Holdings Inc
Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Yeti Holdings Inc
SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE
SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE
Bank of America Corp DE Has $61.54 Million Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc.
Bank of America Corp DE Has $61.54 Million Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc.
Bank of America Corp DE Has $65.79 Million Position in Discover Financial Services
Bank of America Corp DE Has $65.79 Million Position in Discover Financial Services
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CONMED Co. Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CONMED Co. Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report