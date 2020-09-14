Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,263,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,473 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.82% of Houlihan Lokey worth $70,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 10.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,226,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,545,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,886,000 after purchasing an additional 585,827 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

HLI stock opened at $57.45 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $211.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.98 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

HLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Houlihan Lokey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $550,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

