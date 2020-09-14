Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,747,987 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,098,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.04% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $671,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the 1st quarter worth about $19,487,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,207,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,836,000 after buying an additional 1,306,565 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the first quarter worth about $19,280,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 26.6% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,715,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,667,000 after buying an additional 571,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 27.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,373,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,514,000 after acquiring an additional 509,307 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ZION. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.06.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $31.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.29.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

