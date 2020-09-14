Fmr LLC Sells 48,720 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,230,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,720 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 3.71% of American Assets Trust worth $62,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 22,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 801.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $24.66 on Monday. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $49.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.88.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.24). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $82.11 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.06 per share, for a total transaction of $250,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAT. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Assets Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. American Assets Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the ?company?) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

