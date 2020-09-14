Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $322,000 Investment in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 88.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after buying an additional 75,600 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 246.7% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 251,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 179,087 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 143.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 485,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,275,000 after buying an additional 286,110 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,774,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,940,000 after buying an additional 113,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter valued at $792,000.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $40.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.06. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.63.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

