Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 158 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 158 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,116.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,560.88 billion, a PE ratio of 119.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,222.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,581.79.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 target price (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,291.50.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

