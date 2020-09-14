Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 32,562 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.9% of Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $334,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 18.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 88.8% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 354,574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $691,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $860,794,000 after purchasing an additional 30,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,116.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,222.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,581.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,560.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.81, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,291.50.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

