Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,067 Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.69.

In other news, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $9,740,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,257,141.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Menneto sold 27,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,977,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 168,016 shares of company stock valued at $18,084,614 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PII opened at $92.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 2.12. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $110.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.07.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. Polaris Industries had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

