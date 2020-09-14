Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $389,000 in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $278,485.53. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,336. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSI stock opened at $153.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 145.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.29.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

