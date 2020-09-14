Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 35,533 Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Wendys by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wendys by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wendys by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Wendys by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wendys by 25.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Kass bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $73,815.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,033.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WEN shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Wendys from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Wendys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average is $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. Wendys Co has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $24.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.29 million. Wendys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. Wendys’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wendys Co will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

