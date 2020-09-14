Holocene Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Holocene Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 99.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589,799 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 209.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Datadog by 74.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DDOG. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $65.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Datadog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.14.

In other Datadog news, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 50,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $4,196,651.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 24,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $2,229,164.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,216,499.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,300,186 shares of company stock worth $201,534,793 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG opened at $80.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.09 and its 200 day moving average is $65.63. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion and a PE ratio of -4,018.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

