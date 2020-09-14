Holocene Advisors LP Buys New Stake in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 168.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 82,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 239,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

REZI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Imperial Capital raised shares of Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

REZI opened at $12.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 69.56 and a beta of 1.85. Resideo Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.