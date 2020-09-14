Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Shares Sold by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 58.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,293 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $62.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $58.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.10. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $64.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.96.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $984.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

