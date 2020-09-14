Holocene Advisors LP Acquires New Position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 29.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,771,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,272,000 after acquiring an additional 623,441 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 89.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 963,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $120,702,000 after acquiring an additional 454,606 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 92.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 912,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,196,000 after buying an additional 439,102 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,767,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,058,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $121.05 on Monday. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.55 and a 52 week high of $169.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.16 and its 200-day moving average is $123.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.26. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

