Holocene Advisors LP Has $217,000 Stake in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Holocene Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,366 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Delek US were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the second quarter worth $30,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Delek US in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Delek US in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Delek US by 47.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 62.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DK stock opened at $12.06 on Monday. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.58.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings Inc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DK shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

