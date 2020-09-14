PDT Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Albany International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Albany International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Albany International by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Albany International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti downgraded Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Albany International to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

NYSE:AIN opened at $51.40 on Monday. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $92.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Albany International had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $225.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.28 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

