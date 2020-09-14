Fmr LLC Has $58.85 Million Stock Holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,637,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,681 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.14% of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L worth $58,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 18.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 86,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 13,485 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 985,684 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 19,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. 7.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

NYSE AMX opened at $12.53 on Monday. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.65 billion. On average, research analysts expect that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

